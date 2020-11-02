1/1
William Laski
1948 - 2020
William Joseph Laski, 72, of Davidsonville, MD, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born May 30, 1948 in Washington D.C, he was the 1st born son of the late Chester Joseph and Grace Virginia Laski. At a young age, he served his country valiantly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. William had been a tireless caretaker of both his mother, Grace Virginia Laski (who passed away in April 2020), and his sweet beloved wife Maureen Williams until he was struck down with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Survivors include his only sibling, Kenneth (Catherine) David Laski; and his beloved nephew and namesake, William Aidan Laski. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his greatly loved wife, Maureen. A private service and interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any company developing a COVID-19 vaccine. An online guestbook is available at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020.
