William Lloyd Gray, 74, of Baltimore, went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He is survived by his siblings: James W. Gray, Mary I. Elliott, Pauline V. Cherry, and Martha B. Boardley; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Services are private.



