William "Mr. Bill" Marshall Watt, of Annapolis, MD passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020. He was 84. Bill was born in Omaha, Nebraska to parents Alexander M. Watt and Mamilu Tyrrel Watt. He was a loving father to Nancy Harr of Atlanta, GA and Jennifer Watt of Salisbury, MD; a proud grandfather to Vance, Pierce, and Fritz; and the cherished partner for the last 15 years to C. Taney Hamill. He moved to Washington, D.C when he was 14 years old and attended McKinley High School, graduating in January of 1954. He went on to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1956 to 1958 as an Electronics Technician stationed in Bermuda. In 1961, Bill joined NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center. He spent the next 48 years working for NASA as both a civil servant and contractor working on in-flight and ground data systems development projects. He accomplished a lot over his long career, including serving as the Landsat Project Image Generation Facility Manger which at the time, was the largest and most complex facility of its kind ever constructed by Goddard Space Flight Center, and eight years working on the International Space Station Project. While working at NASA/GSFC, Bill also attended The University of Maryland, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. Degree in Mathematics and Computer Science. He was an avid reader and loved going to the library. If he wasn't reading the latest mystery book, then it was The Washington Post or the current issue of Consumer Reports. He was a lifelong Redskins fan and enjoyed going to Nationals games and Navy Football games – hanging out at "the class of no class" tailgate. Bill loved living in Annapolis and all the close friends he made over the years. They were family to him. He cherished his weekend road trips with Milton and getting to the Davis' pub right at 3 o'clock on Fridays. Conservation was important to Bill and he supported several local and national conservation programs. It was through his work that he saw firsthand how the earth was changing. Bill will always be remembered and deeply missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the Eastport Democratic Club on October 3rd at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: The World Wildlife Fund, The Chesapeake Bay Foundation. For a full obituary and online guest book, please see



