William McCarthy Davis, ("Bill") passed away this week at the age of 55 after an arduous battle with cancer. Bill was born on February 6, 1965, in Arlington, VA, to Robert Aloysius Davis and Mary Elizabeth Davis. He grew up in Bowie, MD, alongside his five siblings: Kay Ellen, Theresa Lynn, Robert Aloysius Jr., Penelope Susan, and Stacy Colleen. Bill went to high school at Archbishop Carroll High School and graduated in 1983, before going on to complete his bachelor's degree at Pembroke State University located in Pembroke, NC. It was during his time at Pembrooke, interning with the Fayetteville Public Defender's, that he realized his life's purpose was the defense of indigent criminal defendants. Bill earned his law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law in 1990 and embarked upon a thirty-year career serving as a Public Defender. Bill started his career in the city of Philadelphia prior to moving back to Maryland to work in Baltimore City and later Annapolis. Bill ultimately ascended to his dream position as District Public Defender of Anne Arundel County in 2007. Bill loved his clients and colleagues, and worked tirelessly up and through the end of his time zealously advocating on their behalf. A devoted family man, Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Katharine Fowler, his daughter, Brianna Lynn, and his son, Ryan McCarthy. A viewing will be held Tuesday November 17th from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home located in Bowie, MD (6512 Crain Hwy, Bowie, MD 20715) In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Chrysalis House in his honor. The Chrysalis House is an addiction recovery program dedicated to mothers and their children and an organization that Bill worked with in his free time. Donations can be made directly to their webpage at www.chrysalishouses.org/donate
