Bill was an amazing man. He was a wonderful family man, a great leader, awesome lawyer and a loyal friend and coworker. He was well loved and proved to be an amazing advocate for social justice. He will be missed greatly. As for me, I admired, respected, and loved him. I considered him more than a boss and co-worker. He was a loyal and supportive friend. He treated his employees with great respect. We were a family! My condolences to his wife, children and other family members.

Sheila Turley

Coworker