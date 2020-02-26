William "Bill" Mercer, 75, of Glen Burnie, passed away after a heroic battle against cancer on February 19, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. He was born in Chester, PA to the late George and Mabel Mercer. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force and retired from the Department of Defense after 41 years of service. When not spending time with family and friends, Bill enjoyed golfing, hunting, dancing, umpiring and growing orchids while thinking of witty jokes and funny life stories. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Marty; loving daughters, Lorrie Bowen and her husband, Garry Heilman and Amanda "Mandy" Mercer and her wife, Anne Byrnes; and his cherished grandchildren, Nathan, Erin and her husband, Jake, Benjamin and Kate. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Saturday, February 29th, from 2-5 PM. To celebrate Bill's life, there will be a time of reflections at 4 PM. Per Bill's request, instead of sending flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to a . For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020