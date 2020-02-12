On February 8, 2020, William Michael Rebstock, of Glen Burnie; beloved husband of Gail; loving father of Dave Rebstock and his wife, Maryellen and Michael Rebstock; cherished grandfather of Justin, Tyler, Amalie and Trevor; beloved son of Jackie Rebstock and the late William Gilbert Rebstock; and dear brother of Richard Rebstock. The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Weds., February 12th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thurs., 10:30 AM, in the funeral home chapel. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020