Service Information Memorial service 1:15 PM Christ Episcopal Church 220 Owensville Road West River , MD

William "Bill" Peyton Skipwith Cory, 68, of Annapolis, MD, died tragically on the waters of the Rhode River near Edgewater, MD on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Bill was born May 15, 1951 to Ernest Neal Cory, Jr. and Ann Lee Raborg of Laurel, MD. He was the fifth of six children. Bill is survived by his sons Wm. Peyton, Jr. of Phoenix, MD and Ernest Neal IV of Phoenix, MD, brothers John of Upper Marlboro, MD and Michael of Neptune Beach, FL, sister Elizabeth of Shadyside, MD; two loving grandchildren, Macaulay and Artemis, along with many other loving nieces, nephews and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ernest Neal III and sister, Ann Lee (Molly) Lankford. Bill was an acclaimed yacht refinisher and carpenter who owned his own businesses in those fields. He graduated from the Severn School in 1970. He was a lacrosse goalie while attending University of Maryland, College Park. He also coached youth lacrosse at Wroxeter (on Severn) School in Arnold, MD where he'd once attended primary school. He loved sailing, and he later came to love the game of baseball as well. He will always be remembered as witty and selfless; one who, under any circumstance, put his family and community first, no matter the expense. A true picture of morality and rectitude who always fought for what was right. Memorial services will be held at 1:15 PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church, 220 Owensville Road, West River, MD 20778. A reception will follow soon thereafter at the adjacent Parish Hall on church grounds. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his precious grandson, Macaulay's educational fund: Maryland College Investment Plan P.O. Box 17479 Baltimore, MD 21297-1479 Account Portfolio 2030 - (5369-6)

