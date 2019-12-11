William James Pinner "Bill" passed away on December 6, 2019. Devoted husband of John Leonard Milcarek of Baltimore, Maryland; beloved brother of Melissa "Lisa" Olason (Stephan) of Pasadena, Maryland; dear brother in law of Matthew C. Milcarek (Erica) of Florence, New Jersey; loving son in law of John Henry and Kathleen Ann Milcarek of Mt. Holly, New Jersey; dear uncle of Zack "Zackie" Bishop, Nate Bishop and Chase Patrick all of Pasadena, Maryland and Jacob "Jake" Milcarek of Florence, New Jersey. Bill was predeceased by his parents William Joseph and Kathleen Anne Pinner. He is also survived by many other family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Saturday December 14, 2019 from 1-5 PM. A funeral service will begin at 5 PM. Cremation to follow.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019