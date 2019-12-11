The Capital Gazette

William Pinner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Pinner.
Service Information
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD
21122
(410)-255-2381
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

William James Pinner "Bill" passed away on December 6, 2019. Devoted husband of John Leonard Milcarek of Baltimore, Maryland; beloved brother of Melissa "Lisa" Olason (Stephan) of Pasadena, Maryland; dear brother in law of Matthew C. Milcarek (Erica) of Florence, New Jersey; loving son in law of John Henry and Kathleen Ann Milcarek of Mt. Holly, New Jersey; dear uncle of Zack "Zackie" Bishop, Nate Bishop and Chase Patrick all of Pasadena, Maryland and Jacob "Jake" Milcarek of Florence, New Jersey. Bill was predeceased by his parents William Joseph and Kathleen Anne Pinner. He is also survived by many other family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Saturday December 14, 2019 from 1-5 PM. A funeral service will begin at 5 PM. Cremation to follow.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.