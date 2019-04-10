Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Proctor. View Sign

William Perry Proctor of Queenstown, MD passed away on April 7, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He was 75. Born on December 19, 1943 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Perry Alvin and Florence Irene Schovan Proctor. Bill graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in 1961, where he met and married his wife of 46 years, Suzanne O'Neil. She predeceased him on September 4, 2011. After high school he began his apprenticeship with IBEW Local 26 and would work for various electrical contractors until he established Proctor Electric, Inc in Lanham, MD. After retiring he opened Offshore Performance, LLC in Grasonville, MD. Bill had a love of power boats and off shore racing, along with crabbing, and being a classic car enthusiast and collector. He is survived by his loving family and friends. All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Save the Bay Foundation,

William Perry Proctor of Queenstown, MD passed away on April 7, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He was 75. Born on December 19, 1943 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Perry Alvin and Florence Irene Schovan Proctor. Bill graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in 1961, where he met and married his wife of 46 years, Suzanne O'Neil. She predeceased him on September 4, 2011. After high school he began his apprenticeship with IBEW Local 26 and would work for various electrical contractors until he established Proctor Electric, Inc in Lanham, MD. After retiring he opened Offshore Performance, LLC in Grasonville, MD. Bill had a love of power boats and off shore racing, along with crabbing, and being a classic car enthusiast and collector. He is survived by his loving family and friends. All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Save the Bay Foundation, www.cbf.org Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close