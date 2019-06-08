On April 21st, 2019 William "Billy" Galvin died in Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Edgewater, Md, and Sequim, Wa. He was the third child of Robert and Teresa Galvin and is survived by 8 brothers and sisters, 18 nieces and nephews, and 15 great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Friday June 14th at 2pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Ellicott City, Md. 4795 Ilchester Rd. 21043. Reception to follow service. Friends and family can get together on June 15th at Adams Tap House and Grill, 169 Mayo Rd. 21037 from 12-4pm.
Published in The Capital Gazette from June 8 to June 12, 2019