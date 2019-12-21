William (Bill) Grauer was born on August 19th, 1951 in Norfolk, Virginia and passed away peacefully on December 15th, 2019 in Pasadena, Maryland. He leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Andi, and the light of his life, his daughter, Lauren. In addition, he leaves his brothers Dave (Joy) and Larry (Barb) and his mother, Joyce Spittel of Columbia, Maryland. He is preceded in death by his father, William R. Grauer, Sr. Bill was a man who lived his life fully. A few of his many hobbies over the years included: photography, skiing, hiking, biking, running, ice climbing, gardening, and frequenting antique shops. A true renaissance man, Bill's latest passion was building 17th and 18th century furniture using only hand tools. He was a skilled and talented artisan. The family would like to acknowledge the amazing staff at Hospice of the Chesapeake for their gentleness and kindness. A celebration of his life will be held January 11th, 2020, at 1 o'clock PM at the Clubhouse in Cape St. Claire.

