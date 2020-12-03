1/1
William Ray Farmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Ray Farmer, 73, died from natural causes November 29 in Hartsville, South Carolina, in the care of his loving family. Born in Washington, DC, Will is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Chiddo, sister, JoAnn Bell (Bob), sons, Brian and Daniel (Jessica) Farmer, and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, Ray, and brother, David. Throughout the years, he had several animal companions, the last, a treasured cat. A graduate of High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland, Will pursued a variety of technical jobs in the Baltimore-Washington area before moving to North Carolina with his young family and earning a degree in Accounting at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. He moved back to Maryland in 2003, eventually settling in Annapolis. Although an accountant by profession, Will was a true Renaissance man. A gifted writer and a talented singer, Will composed songs and poetry and sang 50s classics at karaoke events. A true citizen of the world, he appreciated the culture and cuisine of every country he visited -Canada, France, England, Lithuania, to name a few. Will loved film and the theater, both in the audience and on the stage, playing several leading roles with the Hartsville Community Players. In 2015, he joined the Peer Learning Partnership (PLP), a continuing education organization affiliated with Anne Arundel Community College. There he was able to apply his technical and artistic talents by developing and facilitating courses on a variety of topics, coaching members on computer software, and deejaying at PLP social functions. Will was also very interested in genealogy and could trace his family back many centuries. He was very proud of both his royal roots and his accomplished progeny. Hoping to continue contributing to society, Will donated his body to the Medical University of South Carolina for medical research. Will's family, friends, and PLP colleagues will dearly miss his generous spirit, his delightful sense of humor, and congenial personality. A Celebration of Life is planned when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved