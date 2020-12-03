William Ray Farmer, 73, died from natural causes November 29 in Hartsville, South Carolina, in the care of his loving family. Born in Washington, DC, Will is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Chiddo, sister, JoAnn Bell (Bob), sons, Brian and Daniel (Jessica) Farmer, and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, Ray, and brother, David. Throughout the years, he had several animal companions, the last, a treasured cat. A graduate of High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland, Will pursued a variety of technical jobs in the Baltimore-Washington area before moving to North Carolina with his young family and earning a degree in Accounting at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. He moved back to Maryland in 2003, eventually settling in Annapolis. Although an accountant by profession, Will was a true Renaissance man. A gifted writer and a talented singer, Will composed songs and poetry and sang 50s classics at karaoke events. A true citizen of the world, he appreciated the culture and cuisine of every country he visited -Canada, France, England, Lithuania, to name a few. Will loved film and the theater, both in the audience and on the stage, playing several leading roles with the Hartsville Community Players. In 2015, he joined the Peer Learning Partnership (PLP), a continuing education organization affiliated with Anne Arundel Community College. There he was able to apply his technical and artistic talents by developing and facilitating courses on a variety of topics, coaching members on computer software, and deejaying at PLP social functions. Will was also very interested in genealogy and could trace his family back many centuries. He was very proud of both his royal roots and his accomplished progeny. Hoping to continue contributing to society, Will donated his body to the Medical University of South Carolina for medical research. Will's family, friends, and PLP colleagues will dearly miss his generous spirit, his delightful sense of humor, and congenial personality. A Celebration of Life is planned when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.



