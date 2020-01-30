The Capital Gazette

William Ritter (1992 - 2020)
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
Obituary
William E. Ritter, 26, passed on January 23, 2020. Born in Annapolis and raised on the Eastern Shore, he was a graduate of North Caroline High School, Class of 2011, and attended college at both Anne Arundel CC and DelTech in Dover, DE. A gifted artist and cartoonist, he also played and composed music for guitar, bass, and keyboard. Will loved skate boarding, cats and puns. He was a dedicated and loving father, and a beloved, precious son. He is survived by his mother and father, Julia and Ray Coppage; his grandmother Joan Himmighoefer; and a loving daughter. Friends and family are invited to the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester St, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 PM for a memorial service celebrating Will's life.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Annapolis, MD   (410) 263-4422
