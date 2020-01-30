William E. Ritter, 26, passed on January 23, 2020. Born in Annapolis and raised on the Eastern Shore, he was a graduate of North Caroline High School, Class of 2011, and attended college at both Anne Arundel CC and DelTech in Dover, DE. A gifted artist and cartoonist, he also played and composed music for guitar, bass, and keyboard. Will loved skate boarding, cats and puns. He was a dedicated and loving father, and a beloved, precious son. He is survived by his mother and father, Julia and Ray Coppage; his grandmother Joan Himmighoefer; and a loving daughter. Friends and family are invited to the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester St, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 PM for a memorial service celebrating Will's life.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020