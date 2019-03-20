Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Russell Slye. View Sign

William Russell Slye of Millersville passed away on March 17th, 2019 at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of many years, Doris Slye, and his parents Elizabeth and William Slye of Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by his son, Christopher Slye. Russ graduated from Georgia Tech in 1962, and joined the Navy immediately afterwards. He served until 1968, and was aboard the USS Eaton (DD 510) during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In 1983, he was hired by the Department of Commerce, from which he retired after twenty years of service.Russ enjoyed many hobbies, from building and running model trains and ships to attending every Renaissance Festival that he could find. He was an avid Amateur Radio Operator,and took great pains to encourage the spread of the hobby. He was also a member of the United States Power Squadron for 50+ years, and enjoyed both sailing and powerboating.Viewings will be on Thursday, March 21st, 2:00 – 4:00pm and 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Rd, Gambrills. The burial service will be held at 9:15am, Friday March 22nd at Our Lady of the Fields Roman Catholic Church, 1070 Cecil Avenue S., Millersville

William Russell Slye of Millersville passed away on March 17th, 2019 at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of many years, Doris Slye, and his parents Elizabeth and William Slye of Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by his son, Christopher Slye. Russ graduated from Georgia Tech in 1962, and joined the Navy immediately afterwards. He served until 1968, and was aboard the USS Eaton (DD 510) during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In 1983, he was hired by the Department of Commerce, from which he retired after twenty years of service.Russ enjoyed many hobbies, from building and running model trains and ships to attending every Renaissance Festival that he could find. He was an avid Amateur Radio Operator,and took great pains to encourage the spread of the hobby. He was also a member of the United States Power Squadron for 50+ years, and enjoyed both sailing and powerboating.Viewings will be on Thursday, March 21st, 2:00 – 4:00pm and 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Rd, Gambrills. The burial service will be held at 9:15am, Friday March 22nd at Our Lady of the Fields Roman Catholic Church, 1070 Cecil Avenue S., Millersville Funeral Home Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.

851 Annapolis Road

Gambrills , MD 21054

(410) 923-2601 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close