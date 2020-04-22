William Samuel Seward was born September 1, 1942 in Baltimore, MD to the late Melvin and Hilda Burnette Seward (nee Sheckells) and has lived in Glen Burnie for the past 53 years. Mr. Seward proudly served his country aboard the Intrepid during the Korean War. Bill retired from Proctor & Gamble in 1995 and enjoyed a second career as a locksmith, serving many of the car dealerships in Glen Burnie and on Route 40. He was active in many organizations. As a member of the Glen Burnie Improvement Ass'n. he volunteered at the Big Glen Burnie Carnival for 39 years, the 5k and the Memorial Day Parade. Mr. Seward was a member of Pythagoras Lodge #123 of the Masons and was a member of the Shriner's Clown Troupe as well as volunteering in Rainbow Girls, Job's Daughters, and Girl Scouts with his daughters. He was also a member of the Glen Burnie Recreation Assoc. Bill was the consummate family man, a truly exceptional dad and pop pop who worked hard to provide a comfortable home for his family, lend an attentive ear and provide encouragement and guidance. He served as a shining example, teaching his daughters the priceless value of integrity and selfless sacrifice to others. He leaves a lasting legacy to those who loved him. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers Charles and Melvin Seward Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years Phyliss M. Wagner Seward, daughters Lynette M. Solomon of Glen Burnie and Myra L. Carhart of Glen Burnie as well as sister Carolyn Shackelford of PA and his beloved granddaughters Olivia and Alena Carhart. Due to the current circumstances the family will have a private funeral service. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020