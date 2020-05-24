Dr. William K. Scarborough, 87, passed away Sunday, May 17 at his home in Hattiesburg, MS. Graveside Services were held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Roseland Park Mausoleum. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The son of James Blaine and Julia Kauffman Scarborough, Bill was born in Baltimore, Maryland on January 17, 1933. He grew up in Annapolis, graduated from Annapolis High School in 1950 and graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1954. After serving on active duty as a Gunnery Department Division Officer aboard the USS NEW JERSEY (BB-62) from 1954 to 1956, Bill received a Master's degree from Cornell University in 1957 and a Ph.D. in American History from the University of North Carolina in 1962. After brief teaching stints at Millsaps College and Northeast Louisiana University, he joined the faculty of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he taught for 45 years, serving as Chair of the History Department from 1980 to 1990. A nationally recognized scholar in Antebellum, Southern and Civil War history, Scarborough was the author or editor of six books, numerous articles and papers, and 76 book reviews. His most notable publications were his prize-winning 3-volume edition of the DIARY OF EDMUND RUFFIN and his 2003 book MASTERS OF THE BIG HOUSE. He was a past president of the Mississippi Historical Society and the St. George Tucker Society. The recipient of numerous teaching and research awards from USM, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the University Research Council in 2011. An avid golfer, Bill was an enthusiastic sports fan and was a devoted supporter of the athletic programs at his beloved University of North Carolina .He was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society, the Southern Historical Association, the historical societies of Mississippi and South Carolina, the American Association of University Professors, and the American Legion. He was preceded in death by Patricia Carruthers Scarborough, his beloved wife of 60 years, his half-brother Ernest N. Scarborough of Newark, Delaware, and his half-sister Lucille Richardson. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Lee Krohn (Robert) of Annapolis, Maryland; son William Bradley Scarborough (Charlotte) of Plano, Texas; grandsons Michael Krohn of Odenton, Maryland; William Bradley Scarborough, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Allen, Texas; James Phillip Scarborough (Samantha) of Houston, Texas; granddaughter Charlotte Krohn of Fort Collins, Colorado; great-grandsons William Sawyer Scarborough of Allen, Texas; James Beckett Scarborough of Houston, Texas; great-granddaughter Sydney Grace Scarborough of Allen, Texas; niece Roberta Betts (Fred), nephew Lawrence Dull (Jewell), and nephew Bruce Dull (Elaine), all of Palm Coast, Florida.



