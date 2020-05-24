William Scarborough
Dr. William K. Scarborough, 87, passed away Sunday, May 17 at his home in Hattiesburg, MS. Graveside Services were held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Roseland Park Mausoleum. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The son of James Blaine and Julia Kauffman Scarborough, Bill was born in Baltimore, Maryland on January 17, 1933. He grew up in Annapolis, graduated from Annapolis High School in 1950 and graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1954. After serving on active duty as a Gunnery Department Division Officer aboard the USS NEW JERSEY (BB-62) from 1954 to 1956, Bill received a Master's degree from Cornell University in 1957 and a Ph.D. in American History from the University of North Carolina in 1962. After brief teaching stints at Millsaps College and Northeast Louisiana University, he joined the faculty of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he taught for 45 years, serving as Chair of the History Department from 1980 to 1990. A nationally recognized scholar in Antebellum, Southern and Civil War history, Scarborough was the author or editor of six books, numerous articles and papers, and 76 book reviews. His most notable publications were his prize-winning 3-volume edition of the DIARY OF EDMUND RUFFIN and his 2003 book MASTERS OF THE BIG HOUSE. He was a past president of the Mississippi Historical Society and the St. George Tucker Society. The recipient of numerous teaching and research awards from USM, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the University Research Council in 2011. An avid golfer, Bill was an enthusiastic sports fan and was a devoted supporter of the athletic programs at his beloved University of North Carolina .He was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society, the Southern Historical Association, the historical societies of Mississippi and South Carolina, the American Association of University Professors, and the American Legion. He was preceded in death by Patricia Carruthers Scarborough, his beloved wife of 60 years, his half-brother Ernest N. Scarborough of Newark, Delaware, and his half-sister Lucille Richardson. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Lee Krohn (Robert) of Annapolis, Maryland; son William Bradley Scarborough (Charlotte) of Plano, Texas; grandsons Michael Krohn of Odenton, Maryland; William Bradley Scarborough, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Allen, Texas; James Phillip Scarborough (Samantha) of Houston, Texas; granddaughter Charlotte Krohn of Fort Collins, Colorado; great-grandsons William Sawyer Scarborough of Allen, Texas; James Beckett Scarborough of Houston, Texas; great-granddaughter Sydney Grace Scarborough of Allen, Texas; niece Roberta Betts (Fred), nephew Lawrence Dull (Jewell), and nephew Bruce Dull (Elaine), all of Palm Coast, Florida.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Roseland Park Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
An unreconstructed rebel. Dr Scarborough was my favorite college professor.
ronald Farmer
Student
May 19, 2020
Quixotic and brilliant. Two adjectives to describe Bill Scarborough. From my vantage point, he was also
1. The professor who could laugh at himself. When Gene Genovese visited class, he said "Let's all say a prayer for Professor Scarborough's soul." No one laughed more than Bill did.
2. A banterer. He and I were on extremely opposite ends of the political spectrum, but we always engaged in friendly rhetorical jousting. It never got personal.
3. Caring. When I barely squeaked by with an A in his Old South class, he was as thrilled as I was (Go Sarnoff!). At graduation, he broke etiquette as the faculty marshal as I walked across the stage to be hooded; he stood up and shook my hand whispering "Congratulations! Well done!"
I saw him at the occasional SHA after graduation, and he always said the same thing, " Sarnoff you rascal! What have you been up to?"
Wherever Bill is, I hope he's got a front row seat to all Tar Heels sporting events for eternity. I am glad to have known him.
Jonathan Sarnoff
May 19, 2020
Dr. Scarborough was my history professor at USM. I greatly admired him. He loaned me notes when my history notebook was lost prior to finals. I cannot tell you how much I enjoyed his classes.
Jan Stewart
May 19, 2020
Dr. Scarborough was such a huge part of my time at USM. He was tough and curmudgeonly as only a professor who genuinely loves his students can be. He made me laugh. He made me think. He encouraged me. He uplifted me. I graduated from USM in 1994. In the years since, anytime life brought me to Hattiesburg, I always dropped by the department to visit with him. And he always took the time. I wish you all love and comfort as you grieve and celebrate this man. I will never forget him.

Janis M. Fowler
janismfowler@gmail.com
Janis Fowler
May 19, 2020
Our Condolences. Dr. Scarborough was my history professor and advisor at the University of Southern Mississippi. Thirty years later, we were members in The Mississippi Historical Society. Dr. Scarborough was always a gentleman and scholar. His wise counsel helped me through College and later in life. God Bless him and our prayers are with his family.
Tom Watts
Friend
