Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Sprague Sr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church Millersvillle , MD View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church Millersvillle , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William R. Sprague Sr., 78, of Annapolis died December 6, 2019 at the Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD. He was born on Friday, June 13,1941 in Davenport, Iowa to the late Ernest J. Sprague and Josephine H. (Mahoney) Sprague. He was a graduate of Davenport High School, the U. S. Naval Guided Missile School, the U.S. Naval Submarine School, U.S. Naval Polaris C. School and Anne Arundel Community College. He served on active duty in the Navy for seven years from September 1960 until September 1967 and in the Naval Air Reserves for fourteen years from June 1980 to June 1981 and October 1985 to December 1998. Bill retired from the Naval Air Reserves in December 1998 and from the Naval Air Systems Command as an Assistant Deputy Program Analyst in October 2002 at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. He belonged to Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, the Fleet Reserve Association, the U.S.S James Monroe SSBN 622 Association and the Train Collector's Association. He was married to the former Jean Carolyn Fowler of Norfolk, VA on October 21, 1963. Other survivors include his children, William R. Sprague Jr.; Geoffrey D. Sprague (Donna) and Jennifer R. Sprague; grandchildren, Tabitha Sprague Solomon(Andrew), Amanda Delaney (Zachary), Erin Sprague, Natalia Ellingham, Tristan Sprague and Eric Sprague and a great granddaughter Evelyn Rose Delaney. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Tuesday December 10,2019 at the Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church in Millersvillle, MD where Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Interment Church Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to the .

William R. Sprague Sr., 78, of Annapolis died December 6, 2019 at the Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD. He was born on Friday, June 13,1941 in Davenport, Iowa to the late Ernest J. Sprague and Josephine H. (Mahoney) Sprague. He was a graduate of Davenport High School, the U. S. Naval Guided Missile School, the U.S. Naval Submarine School, U.S. Naval Polaris C. School and Anne Arundel Community College. He served on active duty in the Navy for seven years from September 1960 until September 1967 and in the Naval Air Reserves for fourteen years from June 1980 to June 1981 and October 1985 to December 1998. Bill retired from the Naval Air Reserves in December 1998 and from the Naval Air Systems Command as an Assistant Deputy Program Analyst in October 2002 at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. He belonged to Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, the Fleet Reserve Association, the U.S.S James Monroe SSBN 622 Association and the Train Collector's Association. He was married to the former Jean Carolyn Fowler of Norfolk, VA on October 21, 1963. Other survivors include his children, William R. Sprague Jr.; Geoffrey D. Sprague (Donna) and Jennifer R. Sprague; grandchildren, Tabitha Sprague Solomon(Andrew), Amanda Delaney (Zachary), Erin Sprague, Natalia Ellingham, Tristan Sprague and Eric Sprague and a great granddaughter Evelyn Rose Delaney. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Tuesday December 10,2019 at the Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church in Millersvillle, MD where Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Interment Church Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to the . Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.