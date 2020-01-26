William "Bill" Joseph Tirschfield, 85, of San Marcos, California passed away, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Scripps Encinitas Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020. A memorial service will also be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the United States Naval Academy Chapel, Annapolis, Maryland. Inurnment will follow at the United States Naval Academy Columbarium. Those wishing to visit Bill's memorial page may do so at http://memorial.yourtribute.com/billtirschfield/ Bill was born on November 10, 1934 in Los Angeles, California to Hyman and Edna Tirschfield. He graduated from Point Loma High School in 1951 and from the United States Naval Academy in 1957. Bill was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps in June, 1957. On July 24, 1957, he married Alice Patrice Bradshaw. After a 28-year career, Bill retired as a Colonel in the United States Marine Corps. He started his second career at Lusardi Construction Company in San Marcos, California from which he retired in 2009. He was an avid golfer, snow-skiing enthusiast and a lifelong football fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and canine companions. Bill is survived by his wife, Alice Patrice (Bradshaw) Tirschfield and their two children, Judith Lynn O'Donnell and her husband Brian of El Segundo, CA and William Joseph Tirschfield II and his wife Tami of Plant City, FL, three grandchildren, Kelly O'Donnell, Courtney Selberg and Jennifer Tirschfield and two great-grandchildren, Sydney and Gavin, and his two sisters, Muriel Duty and Gertrude Riley and several nieces and nephews. Please consider supporting one of Bill's beloved organizations, German Shepherd Rescue at www.coastalgsr.org.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020