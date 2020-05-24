William Tyler
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Sloan Tyler, age 84, from Annapolis, Maryland, passed away from COVID-19 on April 25, 2020 at Fairfax Inova Hospital. William Tyler was born in Massachusetts in August of 1935 to Harry and Helen (Sloan) Tyler. After serving in the Army for two years, he received his business degree from the University of Pennsylvania and spent 23 years as the Finance Director of the City of Annapolis. Some of his favorite hobbies included walking, learning Hebrew, doing puzzles and taking pictures of his grandchildren. William is survived by his three children: Jennifer Tyler, Jonathan Tyler and Cynthia Schwalbe; and six grandchildren (Nate and Hannah Tyler, Samantha and Dana Schwalbe and Emeric and Tristan Tyler).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved