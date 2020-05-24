William Sloan Tyler, age 84, from Annapolis, Maryland, passed away from COVID-19 on April 25, 2020 at Fairfax Inova Hospital. William Tyler was born in Massachusetts in August of 1935 to Harry and Helen (Sloan) Tyler. After serving in the Army for two years, he received his business degree from the University of Pennsylvania and spent 23 years as the Finance Director of the City of Annapolis. Some of his favorite hobbies included walking, learning Hebrew, doing puzzles and taking pictures of his grandchildren. William is survived by his three children: Jennifer Tyler, Jonathan Tyler and Cynthia Schwalbe; and six grandchildren (Nate and Hannah Tyler, Samantha and Dana Schwalbe and Emeric and Tristan Tyler).



