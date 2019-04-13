Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William V. Miller. View Sign

William "Billy" Vincent Miller, 76, passed away at Anne Arundel Medical Center on April 8, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born October 12, 1942 in Annapolis, Maryland to the late Walter R. Miller and Cecilia H. Miller (Smith). He is survived by his sister Barbara M. Hitchings, his brother Anthony "Tony" R. Miller, his aunt Mary Lou Windsor and his niece Teresa Russel. He was preceded in death by his brother Walter R. Miller, Jr.He was a lifelong resident of the Broadneck Peninsula. He attended Arnold Elementary and Annapolis High. He retired after being a painter for many years. The family farm gave him much enjoyment. He took care of his animals and had an extensive garden. Much of the produce he raised was sold to local farm stands.Visitation will be at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, MD 21401 on Wednesday from 10 am to 12 pm. Services and interment will be private.

