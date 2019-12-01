William W. Wilson passed away on November 27, 2019 at the age of 87 William "Bill" Wilson most recently resided in Ellicott City, and previously lived in Annapolis for over 60 years. He is survived by his wife Patricia "Pat," whom he was married to for 63 years; his three children, Richard (Margaret), Ronald and Laurie (Chris); and his grandchildren, Stephen, Rebecca, Anna, Parker and Cole. Bill grew up in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Drexel University with a degree in metallurgical engineering. While a student at Drexel, he co-oped at David Taylor Naval Research and Development Center and met his wife, Pat, at College Avenue Baptist Church (now Heritage) during that time. After graduating from Drexel, he went on to work for Westinghouse (BWI location) for 37 years. Bill was an active member and deacon of Heritage Baptist Church in Annapolis. Bill loved the great outdoors whether boating, camping, hiking, traveling or just working in the yard, but he loved most spending time with his family. A public viewing will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 10 AM at Heritage Baptist Church, 1740 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM at the church. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019