September 5, 1928 - July 12, 2019 Wally Stone's 90th birthday was such a fun and well attended event that he wanted to celebrate his 91st in the same manner. But his health declined rather quickly and instead of a BD party we are having a Remembrance for a perfect gentleman on the afternoon of September 7th. Son of the late Dr. Grace L. Stone and William Treadwell Stone, he was born in Washington DC , graduated from Woodrow Wilson High in 1947 and Goddard College in 1951 and immediately was drafted into the Army and served in Korea. After the war he worked for Yachting Magazine, Eastern Airlines then managed Mears Marina in Annapolis for 30 years. Wally was a life long sailor, owned many boats both sail and power. He mainly cruised the Chesapeake Bay but also the Bahamas, Belize and Honduras. He was a long time member of the Cruising Club of America ,Severn River Yacht Club and a founding member of Back Creek Yacht Club. He was also a member of the Maryland Tokens and Medals Society. Wally is survived by his wife, Molly, stepchildren Carl P. Deyhle and Sarah D. Lewis (Morris), sister Dorothy Franks and nephews, Thomas Franks (Amy) and Kirk Franks (Lynn) 2 grandchildren, Parker L. Lewis and Molly Rose Lewis, also nieces nephews and cousins and Riley his dog.

