Willmer P Alder of Severn, MD. passed away November 11th, 2019 at the North Arundel Health & Rehab Ctr after a lengthy illness. Willmer was born in , MD. To Annabelle L. & Huber P Alder on December 16th, 1939. He was an Auto Body Repairman and Avid Race Car Driver for many years. He was a well known driver at Dorsey & Beltsville Speedway among many others and was known as "Little Willie". Willmer was preceded into heaven by his wife, Dixie L., and his daughter, Dixie L. He is survived by three daughters, Debbie Andrzejewski, Tina Alder and Yolanda DeMatties, four sons, Willie Alder, Jeff Alder, John Alder and Robert Alder, one sister, Betty Zuknick, two brothers, Lanie Alder & Larry Tuck, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is being planned, details TBA.