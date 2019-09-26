Wilma Jeanne Brown, 79, of Taneytown, MD went home to her Savior on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She suffered brain trauma, resulting from a fall in her home several days prior to her passing. A memorial service to celebrate Wilma's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 38 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD, 21787. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wilma's name may be made to Forward Visions, Inc., a foundation of supportive services for special needs individuals, where her sister, Gail, resides, 120 Cockeysville Rd., Cockeysville, MD 21030 or to Trinity Evangelical Church at the above address. Complete obituary information may be found and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019