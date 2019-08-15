Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Joyce Doyle Bacon Keely. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tom Wisner Hall in Kings Landing Park 3255 Kings Landing Rd Huntingtown , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Joyce Doyle Bacon Keely 79 of St Leonard, MD formerly of Bowie, MD, originally of Paris, KY, passed away on August 07, 2019. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life, such as spending time with family, award wining gardening, birding, genealogy, golfing, interior design, traveling, playing the guitar, writing songs and poetry. She was a unique combination of quick wit, wisdom and a down to earth country soul. She was a people person and her soul was nourished by all the friendships she cultivated throughout her life. She is survived by her daughters Diana Ciprich of Owings, Kelly Gygax and husband Ted of Bowie, MD and Carolyn Hutchins of Prince Frederick, MD and daughter-in-law Myra Bacon of Damascus, MD, former husband Stephen S Bacon of Crofton, MD, ten grandchildren, Paul, Melissa, Laura, Kylie, Morgan, George, Henry, Juliet, Jenna and Heather and seven great-grandchildren Autumn, Bailey, Nora, Jackson, Cassidy, Cameron and Harper. Also survived by five step-sons, David Keely and wife Linda of Baltimore, MD, Donald Keely and wife Alex of Quincy, FL, Richard Keely of Prince Frederick, MD, Michael Keely and wife Kathy of Harwood, MD, and Jeffrey Keely and wife Michelle of Alexandria, VA and one step-daughter Karen Sillers and husband Danny of Beltsville, MD. She was predeceased by loving husband Richard T Keely and son Stephen R Bacon. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday August 19, 2019 from 4-7:00 pm at the Tom Wisner Hall in Kings Landing Park 3255 Kings Landing Rd, Huntingtown, MD 20639 to be followed by a gathering in Kentucky at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of Calvert County

