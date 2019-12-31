Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred Joan Strueber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Also known as Win, Winny, Joan, and Gaby was cherished by all who had the privilege of having her in their lives, including her late husband, John (Jack) Strueber, her children Sharon Strueber Slevin, Mary Strueber, Julie Strueber Heller, Frank Strueber, and the late John Strueber, as well as their spouses, Michael Chait, Robert Heller, and Joyce Strueber, and Braxton Fink (surviving spouse of John) and grandchildren Lauren Cappelle, Chris Slevin, Owen Slevin, Patrick Slevin, Jacqueline Barrett, Kristina Barrett, Alden Strueber, Farrell Strueber, and the late Collin Strueber and four great-grandchildren. Joan was a mother lioness for whom family always came first. She was a lover of art and a seeker of knowledge, accomplishing much along the way, whether as an acting instructor at Towson University, or as an actress on the stage or screen, or as a talented painter. Along with her husband, she was an intrepid traveler, sailing from the Caribbean to Canada, making friends along the way, and surviving a few close calls, always with great stories to follow. Through her example, she taught her children to approach life with curiosity and gusto, and that silliness should never be underrated as a survival skill. Her patience was legendary, her humor infectious, her intellect sharp, and her heart full. We would love to have her with us still, but she received a call, a sort of offer that she couldn't refuse for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. A celebration of her life will be held at 1pm on Sunday, January 5th, at Edenwald Senior Living located at 800 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD 21286. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immigration Outreach Services Center: https://www.ioscbaltimore.org/donate/ Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close