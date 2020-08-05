1/
Wink Wingender
On August 1, 2020, Wink Wingender, of Glen Burnie; beloved husband of Bernadette T. Wingender; devoted father of Karen Setree, Michael Wingender, Joyce Saia, Ed Wingender, Donna Amersbach and Bernadette Okonski; loving grandfather of 13; and cherished great-grandfather of one. The family will receive visitors at Singleton's Celebration Center, 206 Crain Hwy S (house next to the funeral home) on Thurs., Aug. 6th, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, 10 AM, at St. Athanasius Church, 4708 Prudence Street, Baltimore, MD 21226. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church is only allowing 50 people and requiring masks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. For condolences, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the celebration center at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to get into the celebration center.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Singleton's Celebration Center
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Singleton's Celebration Center
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Church
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
