Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM Berry O. Waddy Funeral Home 14476 Northumberland Highway Burgess , VA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Winnifred (Winnie) Oldaker Carrigan of Burgess, VA passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was 89 years old. Winnie was born in Thornburg, IA to Charles and Mary Oldaker along with her siblings, Charles, Kathleen and Florence. After attending Iowa Wesleyan College, she moved to Washington, DC with her two sisters and met her husband Neil Carrigan at Glen Echo Amusement Park. They were married February 3, 1951 and were married for 56 years. They resided in Chesapeake Beach, MD, Falls Church, VA, Bowie, MD and finally in Northern Neck, VA, where they realized their dream of waterfront living on the Chesapeake Bay, with a large and beautiful garden. Her lifelong passion for all types of gardening gave Winnie an inner peace which she readily passed on to family and friends. She had an infectious laugh and was continually amused by the absurdities of life. While raising seven kids, Winnie co-founded the Youth Employment Service in Bowie, MD, was politically active in Mayor Leo Green's administration and worked at the local Montessori School. She also volunteered as cheerleading coach in Falls Church and as a Boy's Club soccer coach, winning their league championship. She later attended night school, earning a bookkeeping degree and enjoyed working many years at the Washington Post. Winnie was a compassionate caregiver, not only for her seven children and husband, but also for Neil's mother and Aunt Peggy, and Winnie's sister Florence. She was pre-deceased by her parents, husband Neil, son Chris, siblings Charles Oldaker, Kathleen Rhody, and Florence (Susie) Pakis. Winnie is survived by her children: Michael (Jamie) Carrigan, Bowie, MD; Diana Carrigan (Wayne Schmidt), Loja, Ecuador; Daniel Carrigan, Annapolis, MD; Carol Carrigan (Roger Atkins), British Columbia, Canada; Timothy (Christine) Carrigan, Louisville, KY; and Susan (Scott) Kell, Lakeville, ME. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A remembrance gathering will be held at the Berry O. Waddy Funeral Home, 14476 Northumberland Highway in Burgess, VA on February 1, 2020 at 2:00pm.

Winnifred (Winnie) Oldaker Carrigan of Burgess, VA passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was 89 years old. Winnie was born in Thornburg, IA to Charles and Mary Oldaker along with her siblings, Charles, Kathleen and Florence. After attending Iowa Wesleyan College, she moved to Washington, DC with her two sisters and met her husband Neil Carrigan at Glen Echo Amusement Park. They were married February 3, 1951 and were married for 56 years. They resided in Chesapeake Beach, MD, Falls Church, VA, Bowie, MD and finally in Northern Neck, VA, where they realized their dream of waterfront living on the Chesapeake Bay, with a large and beautiful garden. Her lifelong passion for all types of gardening gave Winnie an inner peace which she readily passed on to family and friends. She had an infectious laugh and was continually amused by the absurdities of life. While raising seven kids, Winnie co-founded the Youth Employment Service in Bowie, MD, was politically active in Mayor Leo Green's administration and worked at the local Montessori School. She also volunteered as cheerleading coach in Falls Church and as a Boy's Club soccer coach, winning their league championship. She later attended night school, earning a bookkeeping degree and enjoyed working many years at the Washington Post. Winnie was a compassionate caregiver, not only for her seven children and husband, but also for Neil's mother and Aunt Peggy, and Winnie's sister Florence. She was pre-deceased by her parents, husband Neil, son Chris, siblings Charles Oldaker, Kathleen Rhody, and Florence (Susie) Pakis. Winnie is survived by her children: Michael (Jamie) Carrigan, Bowie, MD; Diana Carrigan (Wayne Schmidt), Loja, Ecuador; Daniel Carrigan, Annapolis, MD; Carol Carrigan (Roger Atkins), British Columbia, Canada; Timothy (Christine) Carrigan, Louisville, KY; and Susan (Scott) Kell, Lakeville, ME. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A remembrance gathering will be held at the Berry O. Waddy Funeral Home, 14476 Northumberland Highway in Burgess, VA on February 1, 2020 at 2:00pm. Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close