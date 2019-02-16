Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winterson French "Winnie" Griffith. View Sign

Winterson French "Winnie" Griffith, 84, of Lothian passed away February 14, 2019 in Davidsonville. He was born March 17, 1934 in Bristol to Harry and Lulu Elvira (Moreland) Griffith. Winnie was raised in Bristol and attended Southern High School. He married Sally Ann Nieman on February 27, 1954 and they lived and raised their family in Lothian. He was a lifelong farmer, and was also employed for over 30 years as an automotive parts manager with the Prince George's County Board of Education at the Brandywine garage. Winnie enjoyed hunting and baseball, country music, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Winnie is survived by his loving wife Sally Ann Griffith and children Heidi Mudd and husband Ray of Deale, Julia Harmel of Churchton, Polly Rogers and husband Bill of Reidsville, NC, Anthony Griffith and wife Janet of Alexandria, TN and Janice Stallings and husband Mark of Amory, MS. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, a brother Harry Lansdale Griffith and wife Pat of Germantown, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will be received Tuesday, February 19 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, MD where a funeral service and celebration of Winnie's life will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in St. James' Parish Cemetery. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Wesley Chapel U.M. Church or Deale V.F.D.

