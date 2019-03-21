Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wrenn B. Gooding. View Sign

On Monday, March 18, 2019, Wrenn B. Gooding of Annapolis, Md., died peacefully after a battle with cancer. She was born on April 5, 1951, in Denver, Colo. Wrenn was a proud veteran of the Navy with 23 years of both active duty and reserve service. She will be remembered for her fierce love of her family, devotion to helping others through the Optimist Club of Annapolis, and the joy she found in crafting and boardgames. Wrenn is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Thomas Gooding;her daughters Katie Gardner (Chris) and Nikki Roush (Justin); and her first grandchild, who is due later this year. The viewing and memorial service will be held on Monday March 25, at Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A., 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis, MD, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and 12:00 to 12:30 p.m., respectively. This will be followed by a brief graveside service held in the chapel at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD. Condolences may be left for the family at

On Monday, March 18, 2019, Wrenn B. Gooding of Annapolis, Md., died peacefully after a battle with cancer. She was born on April 5, 1951, in Denver, Colo. Wrenn was a proud veteran of the Navy with 23 years of both active duty and reserve service. She will be remembered for her fierce love of her family, devotion to helping others through the Optimist Club of Annapolis, and the joy she found in crafting and boardgames. Wrenn is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Thomas Gooding;her daughters Katie Gardner (Chris) and Nikki Roush (Justin); and her first grandchild, who is due later this year. The viewing and memorial service will be held on Monday March 25, at Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A., 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis, MD, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and 12:00 to 12:30 p.m., respectively. This will be followed by a brief graveside service held in the chapel at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Wrenn's name to the . Funeral Home Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.

12 Ridgely Avenue

Annapolis , MD 21401

410-263-2222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.