On Monday, March 18, 2019, Wrenn B. Gooding of Annapolis, Md., died peacefully after a battle with cancer. She was born on April 5, 1951, in Denver, Colo. Wrenn was a proud veteran of the Navy with 23 years of both active duty and reserve service. She will be remembered for her fierce love of her family, devotion to helping others through the Optimist Club of Annapolis, and the joy she found in crafting and boardgames. Wrenn is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Thomas Gooding;her daughters Katie Gardner (Chris) and Nikki Roush (Justin); and her first grandchild, who is due later this year. The viewing and memorial service will be held on Monday March 25, at Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A., 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis, MD, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and 12:00 to 12:30 p.m., respectively. This will be followed by a brief graveside service held in the chapel at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Wrenn's name to the .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019