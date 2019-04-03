Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary "Yvonne" B. Saxton, 85, of Annapolis, passed on March, 29, 2019. Yvonne was born to Benjamin and Mary Margaret Brooks on April 19, 1933 in Pittsburgh. Growing up in Pittsburgh, Yvonne was the first African-American to attend and then graduate from Chatham College and to receive a degree from Allegheny General Hospital's nurses training program, earning her the proud distinction of being an R.N. with a B.S. Yvonne's 40-year nursing career was spent primarily in public health with stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland-where she met her husband of 52 years, Pete Saxton-and Anne Arundel County. She retired from the Anne Arundel County Health Department in 1995. Throughout her life, Yvonne was an active member in several organizations, including the Chi Eta Phi sorority and the Red Hat Society. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter R. Saxton and her granddaughter Myrsalena Saxton and is survived by her son, David Saxton of Los Angeles; daughter, Lisa Saxton of New Jersey; great-granddaughter, Elianna Hernandez of Los Angeles; nephews Byron Brooks and Paul Brooks; and nieces Yvonne Mosquera and Monica Murphy.A memorial service will be held at 9:00 a.m., Friday, August 5, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401. Arrangements entrusted to William Reese & Sons.

