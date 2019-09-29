Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Steele. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St Andrews by the Bay Send Flowers Obituary

Yvonne Raffauf Steele died at the age of 98 on Sunday September 22, 2019. She was born in NYC to Mary and Leon Raffauf in 1921 where she lived until 1982. As a mother in the 1960's she instilled independence and quest for knowledge in her two daughters. Yvonne was a PTA president, softball coach, seamstress for her husband's masonic temple and an all-around "jack of all trades". She relocated to Annapolis, Maryland to get away from the "rat-race" of the city. She quickly found her place as a secretary at St Andrew by the Bay, where she joined the church community, and women's groups by decorating for the seasonal parties and sewing vestments. Her creative outlet branched out to knitting for some of the local hospitals. In her later years she split her time living with her daughters in Annapolis and Owings Mills. Her energy, wit, and joie de vivre continued through the last year and a half at Brightview Annapolis. There she walked to keep herself fit and beat everyone at Gin Rummy and trivia games! She is survived by her two daughters, Terry and Pat Steele, son-in-law, Rance Stoner grandchildren, Dani and Ian Stoner, nephews Martin and Mark Raffauf, sister-in-law Peggy Sevre and nephews Doug and Scott Sevre. She will be missed by many. There will be a memorial mass at St Andrews by the Bay on Monday November 11th at 10AM, followed by a remembrance reception at the Church hall.

