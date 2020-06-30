Alice Claire Crowther
Mesquite, NV - Alice Claire Crowther, age 80, lifetime resident of Mesquite, NV, peacefully passed away in her home with her family by her side, June 27, 2020.
Claire, daughter of Fay and Lenora Leavitt of Mesquite, grew up and raised her family in her hometown. She was always happiest at home, surrounded by family. She devoted her life to her children and to spoiling her grandchildren.
After graduating from Virgin Valley High School, she attended Brigham Young University to study music where she met her sweetheart, Glenn Wintch Crowther of Provo, Utah. They were married in the St. George Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on November 25, 1961.
Claire loved music and filled her life and home with singing. She was a talented singer, music director and composer, leaving a living legacy and tradition of music to her posterity.
Claire achieved her Bachelor's degree in Education and Music from Utah State University and her Master's degree in Elementary Education from Southern Utah University. She taught 1st grade at Virgin Valley Elementary School for over 30 years. She loved teaching children and adored and remembered all of her 1st graders with a smile.
Claire served in many church and community positions including in presidencies of the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary organizations. She served on the Mesquite Arts Council for many years and was instrumental in bringing music and the arts to the Valley which brought her great joy.
Claire is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Wintch Crowther, sisters Peggy Adams and Nedra Wittwer, and brother Jay Leavitt.
She is survived by her sisters Lafaye Lee and Carolyn Sommers, children Troy Crowther (Cheryl), Krishyon Young (Tony), Jillette Dayton (Charles), Carolyn Hunter (Daniel), and Gretchen Olsen (Steven), along with 23 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday evening, July 2nd, at 6pm PDT at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Littlefield, AZ. The Memorial Service for the family will be held on Friday, July 3rd, at 10am PDT. Live streaming of the Memorial Service may be accessed at this link: The family invites you to leave a message or memory on their guestbook page at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
Mesquite, NV - Alice Claire Crowther, age 80, lifetime resident of Mesquite, NV, peacefully passed away in her home with her family by her side, June 27, 2020.
Claire, daughter of Fay and Lenora Leavitt of Mesquite, grew up and raised her family in her hometown. She was always happiest at home, surrounded by family. She devoted her life to her children and to spoiling her grandchildren.
After graduating from Virgin Valley High School, she attended Brigham Young University to study music where she met her sweetheart, Glenn Wintch Crowther of Provo, Utah. They were married in the St. George Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on November 25, 1961.
Claire loved music and filled her life and home with singing. She was a talented singer, music director and composer, leaving a living legacy and tradition of music to her posterity.
Claire achieved her Bachelor's degree in Education and Music from Utah State University and her Master's degree in Elementary Education from Southern Utah University. She taught 1st grade at Virgin Valley Elementary School for over 30 years. She loved teaching children and adored and remembered all of her 1st graders with a smile.
Claire served in many church and community positions including in presidencies of the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary organizations. She served on the Mesquite Arts Council for many years and was instrumental in bringing music and the arts to the Valley which brought her great joy.
Claire is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Wintch Crowther, sisters Peggy Adams and Nedra Wittwer, and brother Jay Leavitt.
She is survived by her sisters Lafaye Lee and Carolyn Sommers, children Troy Crowther (Cheryl), Krishyon Young (Tony), Jillette Dayton (Charles), Carolyn Hunter (Daniel), and Gretchen Olsen (Steven), along with 23 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday evening, July 2nd, at 6pm PDT at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Littlefield, AZ. The Memorial Service for the family will be held on Friday, July 3rd, at 10am PDT. Live streaming of the Memorial Service may be accessed at this link: The family invites you to leave a message or memory on their guestbook page at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Desert Valley Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.