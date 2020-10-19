Anita Langberg
Mesquite - Anita Norma Starr, age 95, was born November 15, 1924 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Benjamin and Jean Peipmeier Starr and was the only child. She was raised by her grandparents; Meta and Henry Peipmeier. She married Arthur D. Langberg on July 6, 1946.
Anita was on her own at the age of 17 and rented a room from Vanda and William Langberg. It happened to be Art's bedroom, he was away fighting for our country. When he got back home he always said he had to marry Anita to get his bedroom back. (A little Langberg family humor). Anita and Art had 3 children; Starlene, born in 1947; Linda, born in 1951 and Gary, born in 1962. Anita through her life worked in various different places; Downtown Racine Dime Store, Dremel Manufacturing, Manco, Insinkerator, Taylor Avenue Bakery and Hammes Chicken. Anita and Art took several trips across the USA, through 42 states. Their favorite trip was always to Arlington Heights, IL to be with their best friends Harry and Elaine Kintzler. She always loved going to campgrounds in Northern Wisconsin with Jim and Linda and the girls. Her very favorite was two trips to Hawaii.
The last twelve years Anita has lived in Mesquite, NV with Linda and Jim. She enjoyed a little bit of the gambling offered out there. She always looked forward to getting her hair done every week. In the end years, she enjoyed travels to Gladstone, OR and Tempe, AZ to be by family. Shining lights of her life in her later years were her great granddaughters; Claire of Tempe, AZ and Laney of Gladstone, OR.
Anita is survived by her daughter and son-in-law; Jim and Linda Christoff, six grandchildren; Julie(Eric) Dailey, Randy Rosko, Wendy (Shawn) Davis, Shelly (Jeremy) Emerson, Nicolle (Eric) Keele, Heather (Jack) Weast, seven great-grandchildren; Ryliegh, Ryan and Connor Rosko, Claire Dailey, Alexis and Chloe Davis, and Laney Emerson. She was preceded in death by her husband; Art Langberg, daughter; Starlene Rosko and son; Gary Langberg.
Lastly, Jim and Linda need to thank so many wonderful caring people at Highland Manor. I wish I could list all your names. Thank you for all your love and caring. One very special lady, Teresa in the Memory Care Unit.
