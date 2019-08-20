|
Beverly Joan McNulty (née Baird)
Mesquite - Beverly Joan McNulty (née Baird) was born on April 18, 1933 in Spokane, Washington to Oliver and Luella Baird. Sister to Richard and Maurice, she grew up in Washington State and moved around with her kids, Michael and Melissa. In her earlier years, she enjoyed crafting and painting and grew to love tending to her garden. She lived life just as she wanted to. She passed away in her home on August 15, 2019.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Luella, brothers Richard and Maurice, as well as her husband Ollie Jay McNulty.
Beverly is survived by her children Michael and Melissa (Glen) and her five grandchildren Stephanie, Christopher, Elizabeth, Alex, and Alicia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Beverly's favorite charities: , the Oral Cancer Foundation, or the Virgin Valley Food Bank.
Published in Desert Valley Times on Aug. 20, 2019