Bryan Dee Smith
Mesquite - Bryan Dee Smith passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his home in Mesquite, NV. He was born in Ogden, UT on November 13, 1958 to Delbert A Smith and RaNae Allred. He married Lorna Simonson and had 2 awesome children. They later divorced. He eventually found and married the love of his life, Joanne Peart, they spent many happy years enjoying life together.
He grew up in Layton, UT. During his childhood, he loved playing baseball and football along with many other outdoor activities. He graduated from Layton High in 1977, then continued to college to receive his Journeyman HVAC Certification. Bryan was well respected by his many friends and co-workers in the HVAC industry for over 35 years; working at Holbrook Company, Team Mechanical, and Walmart.
Bryan was an avid outdoorsman and loved golfing, hunting, trapshooting, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, fishing, and camping. He cherished most, the time spent with family and good friends. He will be fondly remembered for his stories, chuckles, shoulder shrugs, head-eye rolls, awesome hugs, and never ending smile. Bryan was loved by everyone, he was one of those people you just wanted to be around.
He was a member of the Skyway Golf and Country Club where he served as President and board member. Between Tremonton and Mesquite, Bryan really enjoyed his time on the golf course and socializing with everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife Joanne, his children Amanda Smith and Blake Smith (Mackenzie) also, Marci Clawson (Joe Heinz), Jacki Hodson (Cammeron), Colby Enright (LaChelle), 10 amazing grandkids, his brothers Larry Smith (Kathy), Brad Smith (Shelly), and his sisters Debbie Swenson (Bruce), Trudy Smith (Mike Vosper). He is preceded in death by his parents Delbert and RaNae.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Falcon Ridge Golf Course, 1024 Normandy Lane, Mesquite, NV.
Interment was at Plymouth Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be sent to www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Desert Valley Times on Mar. 26, 2019