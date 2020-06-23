Carla Lynn Miller-Laudando
Mesquite, NV - Carla Lynn Miller-Laudando, age 53, passed away May 5, 2020 in Mesquite, NV. She was born November 23, 1966 to Richard Miller and Diane Homgren in Chicago, IL.
Carla loved everyone she met, and wanted to get to know them. She especially loved, the love of her life, Justin. She loved her dogs and wanted to spend as much time as she could with them. She especially loved spending time with Justin and her many friends. Carla and Justin owned and operated, Drain-Man, their pluming business. She always wanted to be able to help people, and because of that she created many friend. She will truly be missed.
Published in Desert Valley Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.