|
|
Carol Jean Hicks
HopeWest - Carol Hicks, peacefully passed away at HopeWest, after being surrounded by her large family, and support of her friends. This was a sudden passing from complications of Acute Myloid Leukemia. Born in 1944 in Alexandria, VA, Carol is proceeded in death by both her parents, Willie C. Shorter, and Elizabeth Hughes Shorter. Carol married the love of her life, George "Doc" Hicks, September of 1965, who also proceeds her in death.
Carol loved living in Colorado, moving back to Fruita in 2012, after living in Mesquite, NV, for nine years. Carol enjoyed many professions throughout her life, starting with her joy of pediatric nursing in Denver, CO. After nursing, Carol loved building two businesses with her husband in Ridgway, CO.
Carol's joy in life was spending time with her family. She was the oldest of four children, leaving behind her brother Ken Shorter of Montrose, CO, sister's Janet McNulty of Denver, CO, and Sharon Hash of Montclair, VA. Carol had a deep love for her son, Robert Hicks, of Colorado Springs, CO, and her daughter, Elizabeth Hicks of Grand Junction. In addition Carol's pride and joy included her four Grand Children, Mirissa Wallace, Ryan Hicks, Loryn Chiapuzio, and Adrienne Chiapuzio, and one great grandchild, Mina Grace.
Carol's creative skills in crafting will be greatly missed. She loved to sew, quilt, leather craft, stitching, and gardening.
The family will be celebrating a memorial service for Carol on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.
Memorial contributions may be donated to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St. Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Published in Desert Valley Times on Feb. 15, 2019