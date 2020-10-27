Charles "Art" Stowell
Beaver Dam - Charles Arthur "Art" Stowell, age 84, passed away October 24, 2020 at his home in Beaver Dam, Arizona. He was born February 29, 1936 in Price, Utah to John Arthur and Katherine Marrilla Buckley Stowell. On October 11, 1958 he married Helen Mae MacLean, also of Price, in Price, Utah.
Art served in the US Army, he was stationed in Alaska during the Korean Conflict. He worked in the coal mines of Carbon County before moving to Salt Lake City area where they raised their family as he worked as a welder. He retired in 1998. Art loved fishing, hunting and being in the outdoors. He loved building and fixing things, earning him the nickname "Mr. Fix It". He was always there for building or remodeling projects that went on at the churches they attended over the years. Art had a beautiful voice and blessed many people with it. After retirement, they moved to the Mesquite - Beaver Dam area. He sang with the Mesquite Gospel Singers. He was a faithful member of Christian Community Church and sang with the church choir.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Helen; one son and two daughters: Doug (Betty) Stowell; Shirley (Gary) Jensen; Karen (Pete) Wetterhall; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two sisters and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to Covid 19, memorial services will be postponed. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com