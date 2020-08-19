Constance Pease
Mesquite - Constance Ann Pease, age 85, passed away August 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 26, 1934 in Leavenworth, KS to George Wesley and Geneva Fern Atkinson. She married Alexander William Jacobi May 25, 1952. They had four beautiful daughers together, before Alexander passed away on March 12, 1968.
Connie spent years managing many departments for Weinstocks and raised her four daughters on her own. Later, she met Floyd H. Pease (Butch) and they married April 15, 1984. Together they shared wonderful adventures and created countless memories with their 9 children, fifteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren, before he passed October 20, 2013. She loved to paint on canvas, play bingo with her family and friends and spent hours doing circle words. She was full of love and life. She made everyone feel like they were part of the family. We will miss her singing, whistling and endless stories.
She is survived by her children; Jessie (Kevon) Ogden, Allene Jacobi-Harris, Pam (Loren) Bernstson, Cherie (Rob) Deleyser, Sheri (Scott) Dowding, Tami (Larry) Christensen, Cari(Dennis) Luce, Amy (Guy) Urry, Steven Pease, many grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Buddy. Preceded in death by brother, George Atkinson II and son in law, Freddie Harris.
Connie touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will be postponed to a later date, due to social distancing requirements.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com