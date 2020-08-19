1/1
Constance Pease
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance Pease

Mesquite - Constance Ann Pease, age 85, passed away August 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 26, 1934 in Leavenworth, KS to George Wesley and Geneva Fern Atkinson. She married Alexander William Jacobi May 25, 1952. They had four beautiful daughers together, before Alexander passed away on March 12, 1968.

Connie spent years managing many departments for Weinstocks and raised her four daughters on her own. Later, she met Floyd H. Pease (Butch) and they married April 15, 1984. Together they shared wonderful adventures and created countless memories with their 9 children, fifteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren, before he passed October 20, 2013. She loved to paint on canvas, play bingo with her family and friends and spent hours doing circle words. She was full of love and life. She made everyone feel like they were part of the family. We will miss her singing, whistling and endless stories.

She is survived by her children; Jessie (Kevon) Ogden, Allene Jacobi-Harris, Pam (Loren) Bernstson, Cherie (Rob) Deleyser, Sheri (Scott) Dowding, Tami (Larry) Christensen, Cari(Dennis) Luce, Amy (Guy) Urry, Steven Pease, many grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Buddy. Preceded in death by brother, George Atkinson II and son in law, Freddie Harris.

Connie touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will be postponed to a later date, due to social distancing requirements.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Desert Valley Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved