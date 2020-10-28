1/1
Corrine Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corrine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corrine Roberts

Mesquite - Mesquite, Nevada - Corrine Winston Roberts, 77, passed away October 22, 2020 at her home. She was born January 6, 1943 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Burman L. Winston and Opal E. Winston (Halley). She married Sonnie Lynn Roberts June 18, 1966 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

As the daughter of an Army officer, she lived in many states as well as Heidelberg, Germany. She attended and graduated from Highland High School, class of 1960, and spent six months in Hawaii with her two best friends, Berniece Jensen Turner and Lynette Lacey Edgley. Upon her return to Salt Lake City she went to work as an administrative assistant for the Navy office where she stayed until she retired in 1994. After retiring she and Sonnie moved to Mesquite, Nevada, where they made and met a wonderful group of friends. Corrine was an avid golfer and expert bridge player, and loved playing cards and games with friends and family, especially grandchildren. She was always one draw away from winning the Powerball, and relished describing exactly what she would do with her winnings.

She is survived by her children, Cindy R. Vincent (Kent) of St. George, Utah, Michael L. Roberts of Murray, Utah, and Michelle R. Reed (Adrian) of Hobe Sound, Florida, her grandchildren, Ryan Vincent (Kelly), Matt Vincent, Brooke Vincent Partridge (Zane), Benjamin Reed, Davis Reed, Avery Reed, Jacob Roberts, Nicholas Roberts, and her great grandchildren, Britain Vincent, Bailey Vincent,

Aubrey Vincent, Ezra Partridge, and Theo Partridge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonnie.

There will be no service per her request. The family hopes that in lieu of a service her friends and family will raise a glass and share a laugh over a life well lived and a person much loved. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Desert Valley Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved