Dan Whicker
Mesquite, NV - Dan Ray Whicker, age 64, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 surrounded by family in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born June 16, 1956 in Fillmore, Utah to Lloyd Grant and Christie Warner Whicker. On October 9, 1993 he married Alene Sue Bleifer in Mesquite, Nevada.
Dan lived most of his life in Fillmore where he worked for the Pictsweet Mushroom Plant as a production supervisor. His great love was for the outdoors. He loved hunting, shooting and exploring the mountains. He proudly served with the Search and Rescue and Jeep Posse. He enjoyed teaching Hunter Safety courses. He also was a talented artist and enjoyed art and drawing. He relocated to Mesquite in 2000 where he enjoyed working as a security guard.
Survivors include his wife, Alene of Mesquite, NV; one son and three daughters: Monica Corona of Delta, UT; Shauna (Kannon) Keele of Fillmore, UT; Jason Falkin of Orange, CA; Sari (Josh) Jones of St. George, UT; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren and one brother, Randy (Sandy) Whicker of Salt Lake City, Utah. He was preceded in death by one sister, Kaye Castor and one brother, Richard Whicker.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. (MST) at the Fillmore City Cemetery.