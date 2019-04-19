|
|
Edwin MacKenzie
Mesquite - Edwin M. MacKenzie, 83, passed away April 9, 2019 in Mesquite, Nevada. Ed was born on February 25, 1936 in Boston, Massachusetts to Edwin M. MacKenzie and Mary Manola (Miller) MacKenzie. Ed married Wilma Jean (Shinkle) on January 17, 1958 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Ed served proudly in the United States Air Force for twenty-eight years. He traveled to all the continents except Australia and helped flights for the U-2, B-2 and SR-71 and served as NCOIC for the Air Force Thunderbirds. He made numerous friends and kept in touch with many of them.
After retiring from the Air Force and, later, Northrup Grumman, he became interested in community theater and became the founder and strong supporter of the Virgin Valley Theatre Group in Mesquite, Nevada.
He has gone to join all the family and friends who went before him and whom he missed all the time. He is reunited with a daughter, Jeanne Lynn, sons, Edwin Eugene and Michael Shaun and granddaughter, Amber. He is survived by his wife, Wilma, his son, Greg Allen, five grandchildren; along with many great, and great-great grandchildren.
Tentative plans have been scheduled for May 11th at the Mesquite Theater to celebrate Ed's life and his love of the theater. Times will be posted as soon as possible.
A memorial is set for military honors at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Buchanan Blvd. in Boulder City, NV at 10:00 a.m. on May 20th. Ed will spend his resting years among the military people he loved.
Published in Desert Valley Times on Apr. 19, 2019