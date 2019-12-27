|
|
Eleanor B. Holliday
Mesquite, NV - Eleanor Bernice Holliday was born on April 27, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois. She passed away at the age of 95 on November 28, 2019 in Mesquite, Nevada.
Cliff and Ellie moved to Mesquite, Nevada in 2004. She enjoyed crafting and making scrubbies for everyone she knew. She loved people and enjoyed helping at the food bank each week. She joined the Elks with her husband, and for five years, they enjoyed doing the "Taco Night".
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Holliday; her daughter, Terry E. Fitzgerald; her son, Anthony E. Flynn; four grandchildren, Kelly Combs, Kim Runde, David Fitzgerald Jr., and Brittany Flynn Wolford; as well as six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Marilyn J. Robeck and Donna Tester.
Eleanor always wore her angel pins, now she is an angel, watching over all of us. Ellie will truly be missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to invite her friends and family to leave a memory or message on their Guest Book at virginvalleymortuary.com.
Published in Desert Valley Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019