|
|
Fern "Red" Thurston Leavitt
- - On October 3, 2019, Fern "Red" Thurston Leavitt passed away in her sons home surrounded by family.
She is survived by her four children, Debra (Kevin) Andersen, Melinda (Greg) Olson, Melvin (Ora) Leavitt, Andrew (Kasandra) Leavitt, she is survived by 18 grandchildren, and 39 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Arlene Jensen, Audrey Roberts, Maxine Ware, Dorothy Thurston, and Burt Thurston.
Fern was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She left behind a legacy of faith, dedication, and love to all who were fortunate enough to have known her. She compassionately, and faithfully served in many calling for the LDS church.
The viewing will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 8755 Iron Mountain Rd. Las Vegas, Nevada 89143. The Memorial Service will begin at 10:00 am followed by a luncheon.
Interment and Graveside dedication will be held at the Bunkerville Cemetery at 3:00 pm.
Family and friends are invited to the Bunkerville Community Center, 150 West Virgin St. following graveside services.
Published in Desert Valley Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019