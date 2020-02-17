|
Frederic Hafner
Mesquite - On February 11th, 2020, we said our final goodbye to Fred (William) Hafner. Husband. Dad. Grandpa. Great-Grandpa. Friend. Social Worker. Catholic. Veteran. You were many things to many people and the world was so much better because we had 91 years of you: a kind heart who was good at saying yes to the needs of your family and the world. You were a beautiful soul and a gift to the world. Your memory lives on and we will embrace those many sweet and fun memories of you doing what you loved, drinking micro-waved coffee, riding your bike around town, reading about God, sleeping sitting up, writing poison pen letters, clipping newspaper articles, hanging with Paddy (your doggy BFF), caring deeply and laughing easily. We will love you forever and ever and always, and will also miss you dearly. This week we choose smiling over tears and will be celebrating the gift that was you.
Fred is survived by his wife; Margaret, his daughters; Karen and Annette, his son; Darren,18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; Paul and Margaret Hafner, his daughter; Mary, his son; Jerry, and his grandson, Sean.
Viewing: 6 - 9 PM (Feb. 18th) at Virgin Valley Mortuary, 320 E. Old Mill Road, Mesquite, NV. Second Viewing: 9:30 - 10:30 am (Mesquite time) (Feb. 19th) at La Trinidad Catholic Church in Scenic, AZ; with Mass to follow. Celebration of Life: 12 pm (Feb 19th) at the Veterans Center in Mesquite, NV. Burial: Noon (Feb. 20th) at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV.
