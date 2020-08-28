George Marshall
Mesquite - George James Marshall, Jr. passed away in Mesquite, Nevada on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born February 14, 1940 to George and Anita (Bendt) Marshall and grew up in Silver City, Iowa. He graduated from high school at Silver City in 1958. George graduated from Commercial Extension School of Commerce in Omaha, Nebraska. He then began working for the Union Pacific Railroad, where he devoted 41 years of his life. He retired in 2001, with a background in mechanical and labor relations.
George served in the United States Army at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri; San Antonio, Texas, and Orleans, France. He was a charter member of the Silver City Ambulance Service where he served as an EMT for many years as a result of his Army Medic training. In 1966 George married Linda Clay, and they were parents of two sons, Dirk James and George James III. George was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed 4-H activities with his family, serving as a leader for many years, and being named Outstanding 4-H Leader of the Year for Mills County. He was able to help his boys with their various projects in woodworking, electrical, and photography (a hobby he developed during his years in France), and the whole family enjoyed working with their sheep projects. His hobbies also included trapping, hunting, fishing, attending auctions, and antiquing which occupied much of his retirement life. He also served for several years as a Director on the Mills County Conservation Board. George especially enjoyed spending time with his sons and grandchildren in Mesquite, Nevada and Draper, Utah, making new friends and meeting up with old friends from Union Pacific.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Linda; sons Dirk (Amy) Marshall and George Marshall III; grandchildren: Austin, Taylor, Madison, and Lindsey; as well as his favorite Grandpup, Duke; his brothers and sister in Iowa, and extended family and friends.
Burial will be conducted at East Liberty Cemetery in rural Malvern, Iowa at a later date. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
.