Gloria Bender
Mesquite - Gloria Ann Bender, age 69, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Mesquite, Nevada. She was born October 18, 1950 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Benjamin Lyle and Dorothy Grace Rice.
At a young age her family moved to Inglewood, California where she spent her formative years. She raised her two children in Utah after moving there in 1978. There she worked for Rockwell International where she was the inventory control supervisor. For the last eight years she spent winters in Mesquite and summers in Bear Lake, Utah. She enjoyed crocheting, working in the garden and taking care of her house plants. She loved people and enjoyed socializing. She will be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes and for her kindness to others.
Survivors include her daughter, Kelly (Ed) Bender of Los Angeles, CA; son, Ryan (Jennifer) Bender of Salt Lake City, UT; seven grandchildren, one beloved sister, Helen (Daniel) Kling of Lakewood, CA, and two nieces; Jamie Winn of Buena Park, CA and Carla Stimac of Milpitas, CA.Memorial services are scheduled for a later date.