1/1
Gloria Bender
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Bender

Mesquite - Gloria Ann Bender, age 69, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Mesquite, Nevada. She was born October 18, 1950 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Benjamin Lyle and Dorothy Grace Rice.

At a young age her family moved to Inglewood, California where she spent her formative years. She raised her two children in Utah after moving there in 1978. There she worked for Rockwell International where she was the inventory control supervisor. For the last eight years she spent winters in Mesquite and summers in Bear Lake, Utah. She enjoyed crocheting, working in the garden and taking care of her house plants. She loved people and enjoyed socializing. She will be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes and for her kindness to others.

Survivors include her daughter, Kelly (Ed) Bender of Los Angeles, CA; son, Ryan (Jennifer) Bender of Salt Lake City, UT; seven grandchildren, one beloved sister, Helen (Daniel) Kling of Lakewood, CA, and two nieces; Jamie Winn of Buena Park, CA and Carla Stimac of Milpitas, CA.Memorial services are scheduled for a later date. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Desert Valley Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved