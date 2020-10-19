Gregory Harding
Mesquite - Gregory Alan Harding, 68 years old, of Mesquite, Nevada passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.
He was born on september 28, 1952 to Perry and Elner Harding. Greg grew up in Laramie, Wyoming and developed a passion for rock hunting and exploring. He loved collecting stamps and walking in the desert.
Greg was employed at the Eureka Casino in security at the time of his passing, and will be missed by his co-workers and family.
Survivors include his wife: Dianne; son, Travis of Mesquite, NV; son; Alan Harding and daughter; Aspen Rech of Wyoming; and two grandchildren.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on their guestbook at virginvalleymortuary.com
.