Hilloah (Holli) Szentimrey



Mesquite - Hilloah (Holli) Szentimrey passed away in her Mesquite NV home on Thurs. Sept. 24, 2020. She had been a resident of Mesquite for over 35 years. She was 81 years old, survived by two sons, two daughters, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren , her sister and nephew.









